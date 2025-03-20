Skip to Content
Vehicle collides with Colorado Springs Police cruiser on Chelton Road

Published 8:31 AM

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) - Colorado Springs Police say a vehicle collided with officer's cruiser at the intersection of Platte Avenue and Chelton Road.

According to CSPD, at approximately 6:00 a.m., the officer was driving westbound on Platte Avenue with their emergency equipment activated while responding to a reported carjacking with a weapon. When the officer entered the intersection, they collided with a vehicle traveling southbound on Chelton Road.

Colorado Springs Police say that both the driver of the citizen vehicle as well as the officer did not require medical attention. Impairment is not suspected in this crash. Platte Avenue and Chelton Road were shut down while detectives processed the scene.

Alexander Brunet

Alex is the Senior Morning Producer for Good Morning Colorado.

