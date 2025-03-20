Top brands drop South Korean actor Kim Soo Hyun after relationship controversy

By Jessie Yeung and Yoonjung Seo, CNN

Seoul, South Korea (CNN) — Several international brands including luxury house Prada have cut ties with South Korean superstar actor Kim Soo Hyun after he became embroiled in controversy this month over the nature of his relationship with late actress Kim Sae-ron.

Kim Soo Hyun, one of the top names in the South Korean entertainment industry, has refuted allegations made earlier this month by a YouTube channel known for its political news that he had started the relationship with Kim Sae-ron, 24, when she was still a minor.

The allegations prompted an online firestorm of criticism toward Kim Soo Hyun, highlighting the close scrutiny that top stars face in South Korea’s high-stakes, billion-dollar entertainment industry.

His talent agency, Goldmedalist, said that while the two actors had been in a relationship, it took place when both were adults, according to the Chosun Ilbo, one of South Korea’s newspapers of record.

CNN has called and emailed Goldmedalist multiple times for comment but has not received a response.

Kim Sae-ron was also previously managed by Goldmedalist, but her contract was not renewed in 2022, according to Reuters.

The young star was found dead at home in February, nearly two years after she retreated from the public eye following a drunk-driving conviction that prompted heavy public backlash and reputational damage.

There were no signs of foul play and officers are investigating the circumstances of her death, a police official told CNN last month.

The recent fallout has been swift for Kim Soo Hyun, known for his starring roles in a number of high-grossing films and television shows including the award-winning series “It’s Okay to Not be Okay” and “My Love from the Star.”

Prada, which had just announced his appointment as a brand ambassador in December, confirmed this week that the contract had ended. “It has been mutually decided to end the collaboration between Prada and Kim Soo Hyun,” the luxury brand told CNN in a statement.

Dinto, a popular global Korean cosmetics brand, posted on Instagram on Monday that it had “decided to terminate its advertising model contract with Kim Soo Hyun.”

It cited “the recent controversy” for its decision, saying it felt it would be “unfeasible” to fulfill Kim Soo Hyun’s existing contract after reviewing his agency’s statement.

Other South Korean brands have similarly distanced themselves, with some removing images of Kim Soo Hyun from their promotional materials, according to the Chosun Ilbo. Kim, who is one of South Korea’s most recognizable faces with an enormous fan following at home and abroad, represented more than 10 brands before the controversy broke, the newspaper reported

Kim Sae-ron was a prolific actor who shot to stardom after working as a child actor, but her career stalled after she crashed her car in the South Korean capital in 2022. In April 2023, a Seoul court found her guilty of driving under the influence. She avoided jail but was fined about $14,000.

In a statement sent to CNN on Tuesday, her family’s lawyers accused Kim Soo Hyun of allegedly making “false statements” and causing “further distress.” The family added that they were reviewing possible legal action.

Kim Sae-ron’s death has prompted national sympathy. It has also reignited conversations about the pressures placed on Korean stars, how fast the tide of public opinion can turn against them and how damaging that can be for their mental health.

Similar soul searching had taken place after the deaths of other young K-pop idols and K-drama actors, including: former model and actor Song Jae-lim, ASTRO boy band member Moon Bin, singer and actress Sulli and performer Goo Hara.

There is often intense public scrutiny of Korean stars and unforgiving expectations for their appearance and behavior — to the point celebrities have come under attack for perceived misbehaviors like smoking or drinking.

