Man pretends to need to plan funeral before robbing director, NYPD says

HARLEM, New York (WABC) — New York City police are searching for the man who walked into a funeral home and pretended to need to discuss arrangements before attacking and robbing the director.

It happened Feb. 17 at Daniels Wilhelmina Funeral Home on West 131st Street around 3 p.m.

Police say the man requested to meet with the 66-year-old funeral director to discuss planning arrangements.

After walking into the office, the suspect demanded money, punched the victim in the head and displayed a machete before taking his phone and wallet.

The suspect got away and the victim refused medical attention.

Anyone with information is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).

