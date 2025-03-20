London’s Heathrow Airport announces complete shutdown due to ‘significant power outage’

By Todd Symons and Alex Stambaugh, CNN

(CNN) — London’s Heathrow Airport, one of the world’s busiest, announced a complete shutdown all day Friday due to a “significant power outage” as a result of a large fire nearby, airport officials said.

“Due to a fire at an electrical substation supplying the airport, Heathrow is experiencing a significant power outage,” Heathrow Airport said in a statement on X. “To maintain the safety of our passengers and colleagues, Heathrow will be closed until 23h59 on 21 March.”

The London Fire Brigade said in a statement that a transformer within an electrical substation in Hayes, in west London, was alight. Ten fire engines and around 70 firefighters were responding to the blaze, it added.

Around 150 people have been evacuated and authorities have set up a 200-meter cordon as a precaution, Assistant Commissioner Pat Goulbourne said in the statement. Firefighters also led 29 people from surrounding properties to safety, officials added.

Fire officials said they were called to the fire around 11:23 p.m. local time on Thursday and crews have been on scene throughout the night.

“As we head into the morning, disruption is expected to increase, and we urge people to avoid the area wherever possible,” Goulbourne said.

The cause of the fire is not yet known, fire officials said.

Passengers are advised not to travel to Heathrow and should contact their airline for further information, the airport said in its statement.

