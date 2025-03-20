Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney to call election on Sunday with vote as soon as April 28: sources

By Stephanie Ha

Click here for updates on this story

OTTAWA (CTV Network) — Prime Minister Mark Carney is set to call a snap federal election on Sunday that would set the stage for a vote as soon as April 28, sources confirm to CTV News.

The sources say a final decision on whether election day will be April 28 or May 5 has yet to be decided, but will be made shortly.

Carney was sworn in as prime minister on March 14 after winning the Liberal leadership race just days prior.

Parliament was set to return this coming Monday after being prorogued for two months following former prime minister Justin Trudeau’s resignation announcement. By calling an election on Sunday, Carney will not have to present a throne speech or face confidence votes in the House of Commons. Carney also does not currently have a seat in the House of Commons.

Since Trudeau’s resignation and U.S. President Donald Trump’s inauguration, the Liberals have seen a surge in many polls. According to the latest Nanos Research survey – released Tuesday – the Conservatives are leading by just one point with 35 per cent of federal voting intention, while the Liberals sit at 34 per cent.

Trump and his trade war – and who is best to deal with that – are likely to be the ballot box issue. That same Nanos Research survey says Trump and U.S. relations is the top issue of national concern at 26.8 per cent, followed by jobs and the economy at 16.7 per cent.

Carney is expected to make an announcement on affordable housing in Edmonton later today.

This is a developing story. More details to come.

With files from CTV News’ Vassy Kapelos

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.

ctvnews.caproducers@bellmedia.ca