Oregon bill proposes property tax exemption for qualifying seniors

SALEM, Ore. (KDRV) — A new bill introduced by Rep. Christine Drazan (R-Canby) seeks to offer financial relief to Oregon’s senior homeowners by providing a property tax exemption. House Bill 3755 creates a five percent property tax exemption for homeowners who meet certain qualifications, with the exemption increasing annually.

The bill targets seniors who are at least 65 years old, have lived in their homes for at least 10 years, and have a household income of no more than $150,000 per year. Under the proposed legislation, the exemption would increase by five percent each year, ultimately allowing seniors to be exempt from property taxes once they reach an older age.

Drazen shared in a news release, seniors now outnumber children in Oregon for the first time since 2023, making up 19.6 percent of the state’s population.

The rising costs of healthcare, utilities, and property taxes are among the fastest-growing expenses for older Oregonians. In 2022, Oregon’s healthcare costs surged by 49 percent, while Medicare expenses increased by 57.5 percent.

“Our seniors need help,” Rep. Drazan said. “Legislative spending needs to reflect the needs of our communities. HB 3755 makes new investment strategies that support our aging population.”

Homeowners must apply for this exemption annually, providing necessary documentation to prove eligibility. The exemption applies to property tax years starting July 1, 2026, and may be canceled if the homeowner dies, sells the property, or no longer resides there.

