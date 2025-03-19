Massive shark weighing more than 1,400 pounds pings near Georgia, South Carolina coast

By Graham Cawthon

Click here for updates on this story

SAVANNAH, Georgia (WJCL) — Just in time for Spring Break, a visitor is in the area.

Only this visitor measures more than 13 feet and weighs more than 1,400 pounds.

According to OCEARCH, Breton, a great white shark, pinged Tuesday at 12:59 p.m. off the Georgia coast, near the South Carolina state line.

Only this visitor measures more than 13 feet and weighs more than 1,400 pounds.

According to OCEARCH, Breton, a great white shark, pinged Tuesday at 12:59 p.m. off the Georgia coast, near the South Carolina state line.

And Breton is no stranger to Coastal Georgia and the South Carolina Lowcountry, having pinged dozens of times in the region during his travels.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.