Long Island fire districts pay $28,000 in fines for displaying Confederate flag



WLNY

By Jennifer McLogan

Click here for updates on this story

New York (WCBS/WLNY) — Three Long Island fire departments that displayed the Confederate flag have now reached a settlement over alleged discrimination.

According to the New York State Division of Human Rights, Brookhaven, Holbrook and Levittown have agreed to pay $28,000 in fines and change policies for alleged unlawful discrimination within these public entities served by taxpayer dollars.

The fire departments agreed to remove all depictions of the Confederate flag from equipment and websites, and to prohibit any displays of symbols of hate.

Brookhaven, Holbrook and Levittown did not respond to the settlement, but the Firefighters Association of New York said in a statement, “Fire departments operate best when their membership includes all members of the community they serve … Everyone in a fire district should feel comfortable and respected.”

“This is not wanted or allowed here on Long Island”

In August 2020, a photo posted on Facebook showed a Brookhaven Fire Department truck displaying a Confederate flag, the historic symbol of the pro-slavery South. The truck was part of a parade in Patchogue at the time.

“When the incident first happened five years ago, we made it very known, the community was very vocal,” Brookhaven Town NAACP President Georgette Grier-Key said.

Then-Gov. Andrew Cuomo called for an investigation, and in 2021, Gov. Kathy Hochul signed legislation banning the display of hate symbols on publicly owned entities.

After years of conversation, reconciliation is underway.

“Admitting that they were wrong and apologizing for the harm that they inflicted on the community,” Grier-Key said.

“By setting this example, we are showing future generations that this is not wanted or allowed here on Long Island,” said April Francis Taylor with ERASE Racism Long Island.

She says education is key to understanding the trauma and fear inflicted.

“Also making sure that discriminatory language is not in the application to deter anyone who would have a dream of being a firefighter,” Grier-Key said.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.