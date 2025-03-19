Lawmakers split on Maryland’s ‘Second Look Act’ that reduces prisoner sentences

By Khiree Stewart

ANNAPOLIS, Maryland (WBAL) — The Maryland House of Delegates recently passed House Bill 853, also known as the Maryland Second Look Act. The ACLU is now pushing for the Senate to pass it.

Maryland Del. Jheanelle Wilkins is a sponsor and said the act creates a process for judges to review the sentences of people incarcerated for more than 20 years. They must have been between 18 to 25 years old at the time of their arrest.

“Many of these individuals who have been in prison for 20 years and committed the crime when they were 18, 19, 20, there a lot of opportunity for growth and rehabilitation, so the bill focuses on those individuals and gives them the opportunity to petition the court to share why they should get a reduced sentence,” Wilkins said.

She said a judge must take into account certain criteria.

“The nature of the crime, how they have behaved while behind bars, are they seeking rehab services, are they showing growth, it looks at victim statements,” Wilkins said. “No one who is serving a sentence of life without parole would be included. We also removed sexual crimes, so anyone who would be included in a sex offender registry would not be included in this bill and have the opportunity for a reduced sentence.”

On the flip side, some lawmakers like Del. Robin Grammer said prisoners already have those opportunities.

“I think what’s coming out of Annapolis right now is a bit of a lie. We’re kind of gaslighting the public as to what it does. These folks already have tons of opportunities to get their sentences modified, and this gives them the 13th, 14th, 15th opportunity,” Grammer said.

Grammer said he feels like people should think more about the victims and their families.

“The mothers who testified against this bill in committee, they don’t even get a second look. These mothers have lost their sons, Marylanders have lost family members, and these people don’t get a second look to get their family members back. And I don’t really know why we’re breaking our backs so hard to give so many motions to such violent offenders,” he said.

The bill still has to pass the Senate and is in judicial proceedings.

