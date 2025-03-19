Israel intercepts missile launched by Yemen’s Houthi rebels

By Lauren Izso and Kareem El Damanhoury, CNN

(CNN) — The Israeli military said it intercepted a missile launched from Yemen early Thursday morning, the second to target Israel since the Gaza ceasefire ended on Tuesday.

Yemen’s Houthi rebels claimed responsibility for what the Iran-backed group said was a ballistic missile fired in support of Palestinians and in response to Israeli attacks in Gaza.

The missile was intercepted before it entered Israeli territory, the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) said.

No injuries were immediately reported, according to Israel’s emergency service Magen David Adom (MDA).

Sirens sounded in several areas across the country, including Tel Aviv and Jerusalem, authorities said.

The Houthis said the missile targeted Israel’s Ben Gurion International Airport on the outskirts of Tel Aviv.

The group also claimed it targeted the aircraft carrier USS Harry Truman and a number of United States warships in the Red Sea in response to the recent wave of US airstrikes across Yemen.

The launch came after US strikes targeted Yemen on Wednesday and early into Thursday, including in the capital Sanaa, as President Donald Trump threatened the Houthis in a post on his Truth Social platform, saying the rebel group “will be completely annihilated.”

The Houthis earlier said they will continue their assaults on American and Israeli interests until the hostilities in Gaza cease.

Dozens of people have been reported killed after Trump ordered “decisive” military action against the Houthis in Yemen late last week, opening a new salvo against the group that has targeted vital Red Sea shipping routes.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

