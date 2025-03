TONIGHT: Calm and partly clear with overnight lows in the teens and 20's with calm winds through the overnight (5-10 mph)

TOMORROW: Calm and partly sunny with highs a touch warmer in the 40's and 50's before another weak disturbance brings snow into the high country casting clouds and breezy winds (20-25 mph gusts) across Southern Colorado late in the day.

FRIDAY-WEEKEND: Decreasing clouds with a gradual warming trend returning in the 50's with partly sunny skies.