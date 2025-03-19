Former day care teacher arrested on child abuse charges

By Meghan Moriarty

MELBOURNE, Florida (WESH) — A former Melbourne day care teacher has been arrested and charged with child abuse.

The owner of Jellybean Junction received a call Friday about one of his teachers who had pulled a child by the arm and then thrown him on the ground inside a classroom, according to an arrest affidavit.

Savannah Keys, 20, was immediately pulled from the classroom while staff investigated.

The owner later terminated Keys via email and notified the child’s parents.

Melbourne police and the Department of Children and Families were called and began an investigation.

According to law enforcement, video footage from the day care facility was reviewed, and there was probable cause for the arrest.

The arrest affidavit says Keys advised she knew the incident looked bad on video but had no intention of hurting the child.

No injuries have been reported.

We reached out to the facility for comment but have not received a statement.

