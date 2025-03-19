CSPD says woman said she’s okay after social media video shows her screaming and struggling

By Mackenzie Stafford

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) — A video taking off on Colorado Springs social media pages showing a screaming woman is causing alarm in Southern Colorado. But the Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) tells KRDO13 the woman was located and said she was okay.

The video showed what was assumed to be a woman being taken off the street off Astrozon Boulevard, not far from South Academy Boulevard. Taken from a security camera, the video shows her on the sidewalk, struggling and screaming. A large SUV can also be seen in the video driving off.

The man whose camera picked up the incident, Sean Quinn, said he ran outside but the people involved were gone. He then posted the video to social media.

CSPD says officers found no evidence of a kidnapping.

Police say another person called 911 and the caller said they were able to make contact with the female involved.

CSPD said the female said she was okay, she didn’t want help, and to leave her alone.

Officers say if you see or record something like this, it’s important to immediately call 911 rather than wait or post to social media.

