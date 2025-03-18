WEATHER ALERT-RED FLAG WARNING

TODAY: WEATHER ALERT DAY for high winds, low humidity, and warm temperatures effectively creating fire weather risk to most areas. A RED FLAG WARNING is in effect until 8:00pm Tuesday night. Variably cloudy skies and breezy to windy conditions with a chance for rain/snow showers with warm highs in the low to mid 60s. Expect winds 30mph to 40mph sustained winds with wind gusts possibly up to 65mph. A HIGH WIND WARNING is also in effect until 8:00pm for most areas and lingers until Wednesday at 12:00pm for El Paso County and counties into the eastern plains.

WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy and cool with highs in the low 40s to upper 40s/low 50s.

THURSDAY: Partly cloudy skies with highs in the upper 50s to low to mid 60s.

FRIDAY: Partly cloudy to mostly sunny with warmer highs in the low to upper 50s.

SATURDAY: Partly cloudy to mostly sunny skies with highs in the low to mid 60s.0a