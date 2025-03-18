Inspired after visit to South Korea, Rancho Cordova to create city mascot

By James Taylor

RANCHO CORDOVA (KOVR) — The Sacramento Kings have Slamson. The River Cats have Dinger. Now, a new mascot could be coming to the Sacramento area.

“They’re designed to create an emotional connection,” said Maria Chacon Kniestedt, Rancho Cordova’s communications director.

Rancho Cordova could become the first city in the region to create its own fun character.

“You might use a mascot for travel and tourism, or you might use it for a specific project, say for example an economic development project,” Kniestedt said.

City leaders got the idea for creating a mascot after participating in a tour of South Korea last year.

“In Seoul they had just launched a new mascot and they thought it was an interesting concept,” Kniestedt said.

Mascots have become beloved symbols that promote city pride in Korea and other countries. But would it work in Rancho Cordova?

“You don’t want to just create a mascot and then not have a program around it,” Kniestedt said. “You want to do it intentionally and strategically so that if you do create a mascot, the mascot has a purpose.”

Some Rancho Cordova residents CBS News Sacramento spoke to say they like the idea of having a character that captures the city’s spirit.

“I believe the city should get its own mascot,” one Rancho Cordova resident said.

While others say they don’t see a need for a new branding tool.

“They shouldn’t be using [funds] towards a mascot,” another resident said. “There’s other things that take precedence over it.”

No official character has been chosen yet, so the brainstorming is just beginning.

“We’ll bring folks together and see what they’re interested in,” Kniestedt said.

The city says it will take about 20 months to select a mascot and introduce it to the public.

