HCC and Fort Bend Chamber Forge Dynamic Workforce Partnership to Empower Local Talent

March 4, 2025 (Houston Style Magazine) — HOUSTON, TEXAS – Houston Community College (HCC) and the Fort Bend Chamber of Commerce have officially cemented a groundbreaking workforce training partnership, a bold initiative aimed at reshaping career pathways in Fort Bend County. The signing ceremony, held on March 5 at HCC’s Missouri City campus, marked a pivotal moment in the region’s commitment to workforce excellence and economic empowerment.

The event was more than just a formal agreement—it was a celebration of progress, collaboration, and a shared vision for the future. Attended by local officials, business leaders, and educators, the ceremony underscored how strategic partnerships between educational institutions and industry leaders can directly impact economic growth by equipping the workforce with in-demand skills.

Bridging the Gap Between Education and Industry

This alliance isn’t just symbolic—it’s powered by the Texas Reskilling and Upskilling Through Education (TRUE) grant, a state-driven initiative designed to enhance workforce training programs. Thanks to this funding, HCC’s Digital and Information Technology Center of Excellence will expand its training programs to provide scholarships for career-ready certifications in A+, Network+, and Security+.

What does this mean for Fort Bend County? A future where residents have greater access to high-quality, industry-recognized certifications, making them competitive candidates in the booming technology sector.

“This collaboration marks a major milestone in broadening access to career-focused education in our community,” said Dr. Michael Webster, President of HCC Southwest. “Through industry-aligned training and certifications, students will develop the skills necessary to secure high-demand jobs and drive economic growth in the region.”

HCC’s approach goes beyond just technical know-how. In addition to IT certifications, students will receive soft skills training to boost their leadership, teamwork, and communication skills—critical components for professional success in today’s job market.

A Win-Win for Students and the Local Economy

With Fort Bend County’s rapid economic expansion, businesses are constantly seeking skilled workers to fill the growing demand for tech professionals. That’s where the Fort Bend Chamber of Commerce comes in. As a key advocate for workforce development, the chamber recognizes the importance of linking education with real-world industry needs.

“Together, we are creating pathways that connect education with in-demand skills, empowering our community and fueling economic growth,” said Keri Schmidt, President and CEO of the Fort Bend Chamber.

The signing ceremony was a testament to the power of collaboration in bridging the gap between education and employment. With local businesses, high schools, and community leaders in attendance, the event underscored the collective commitment to creating a pipeline of skilled talent ready to meet the challenges of the future.

Looking Ahead: The Future of Workforce Innovation

This partnership is just the beginning. As HCC and the Fort Bend Chamber strengthen their joint efforts, the focus will remain on expanding educational access, fostering industry connections, and ensuring that Fort Bend County remains a hub for workforce innovation.

The program is expected to serve as a blueprint for future collaborations, showcasing how community colleges and business organizations can work hand-in-hand to shape the workforce of tomorrow.

For more details about the program and upcoming training opportunities, visit HCC’s event page or reach out via email at kim.mccullough@hccs.edu.

