Fire department warns of open septic tanks after rescuing dog from one

By Curadhan Powell

LOUISVILLE, Kentucky (WLKY) — Pleasure Ridge Park Fire Department rescued a dog from a septic tank last week.

On March 13, PRP Fire was dispatched to the Rockford Lane area after a person told them their dog had fallen into an abandoned septic tank/well.

Crews treated the incident as a full rescue and deployed all the necessary resources for a confined space rescue.

That included the department’s special rescue teams from two of its engines.

They were able to safely get the dog out of the septic tank/well, which they said was 14 feet deep with 1.5 feet of water in the bottom.

The department wants to make sure the public knows the risk of out-of-service septic tanks or wells that several homes in the PRP area have.

They said people need to ensure theirs are properly filled and covered or capped because people or pets could fall into them unknowingly.

If you feel your property may need attention, you’re advised to contact a certified plumber or septic tank service company.

