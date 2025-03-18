Car smashes through child care building

By Raquel Ciampi, Ava Rash

HOPWOOD, Pennsylvania (WTAE) — A vehicle crashed through a day care in Fayette County early Monday morning.

Emergency responders were called to a child care center in Hopwood after a car smashed through the front of the building.

The owner of Hopwood Child Care, Jessica Barnhart, said no one was hurt. She said a driver dropping off a student accidently hit the gas and crashed through the window.

“We were all in here. Our preschool teacher was getting kids at the front door. A little girl was running past. I was in my office just doing, you know, my normal stuff, and then it just sounded like a big shelf fell,” she said.

She explained the moment she knew something was wrong.

“I saw the look in my teacher’s eyes and saw that this was something more serious, and then got a quick glimpse at what happened. We took all the children out the back doors, put them in another, one of our facilities so they could stay safe,” she said.

Video from Pittsburgh’s Action News 4 shows the hole left behind from the vehicle, as well as the damage done inside the building.

There were only four students in the section when the car crashed. About 20 students were in two nearby classrooms. Barnhart said it was a slower start to the day since Uniontown Area School District was on a two hour delay because of weather.

” Normally at about, you know, 8:00 in the morning we have 60 children. So, due to the storm last night, we had slower families rolling than, you know, dropping off at a later time. And that, really was a blessing,” she said.

The section of the child care should be back open in two to three days.

