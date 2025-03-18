Army sergeant charged with taking C4 explosive to his Colorado Springs home

By Michael Logerwell

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) — An Army sergeant has been accused of stealing a C4 explosive and bringing it home with him.

Joshua King is charged with possession, use, or removal of explosive devices after his wife alleges she found a block of C4 explosive among his things. King is a sergeant in the 588th Engineer Battalion, 3rd Armored Brigade Combat Team, 4th Infantry Division at Fort Carson.

On Feb. 4, the regional explosives unit responded to a home in the 700 block of Sableglen Court after a woman called and said a Ft. Carson soldier took C4 off post back to his home.

Law enforcement said his wife told law enforcement she and Joshua were going through a divorce. She said she was cleaning out the home when she found the C4 in a small wooden dresser in the garage.

Special agents with the FBI and the United States Army Criminal Investigation Division responded to the home. Those agents say they saw and photographed the C4 which appeared to be in its original packaging.

His wife told investigators that he allegedly brought home the plastic explosive shortly after her father gave them a retired explosives detection canine. She said Joshua had told her not to tell anyone that he brought the C4 home from Ft. Carson. At the time, she said she didn’t realize exactly what C4 was.

Investigators later spoke to another ex of King’s who was living with him at a different residence.

She alleged King had shown her pictures of the C4 explosive device and told her he took it from Ft. Carson.

“It’s pretty wild,” Clinton Marshall told KRDO13 Investigates he was shocked to learn his neighbor down the street was charged with taking C4 off a military post. “At least they found it, and it’s not threatening anybody else.”

King will make his first court appearance for this charge on March 27.

