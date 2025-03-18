A Lasting Legacy: Remembering Darryl B. Carter – A Friend, A Leader, A Force for Good

By Francis Page, Jr.

March 18, 2025 (Houston Style Magazine) — Losing a friend is never easy. Losing a friend like Darryl B. Carter feels nearly impossible. His presence, wisdom, and unwavering support were cornerstones in the lives of so many, from political corridors to corporate boardrooms, from personal friendships to community advocacy. When the news came, it hit like a thunderclap: Darryl Carter had passed. Just days before, we were preparing to eulogize another great Houston leader, Sylvester Turner, and then suddenly, another loss—one that cut deep. I met Darryl back in 1985 at the University of Houston, where our paths first crossed in college. From that moment on, we formed a friendship that spanned nearly four decades. He wasn’t just an attorney or a lobbyist; he was a strategist, a confidant, and above all, a genuinely good man. Darryl had an unmatched ability to navigate the complex web of politics, business, and community interests with intellect, integrity, and just the right amount of humor.

A Legacy of Leadership and Impact Born and raised in Fort Worth, Texas, Darryl pursued his passion for law at the University of Houston Law Center, setting the foundation for a distinguished career in public affairs, legal counsel, and lobbying. He served as Legal Counsel at Linebarger Goggan Blair & Sampson, a firm known for its expertise in government relations, public finance, and tax law. As one of Houston’s top city lobbyists, Darryl built an impressive corporate clientele and advised countless political leaders. His counsel was sharp, his advice rock-solid, and his knowledge vast. He didn’t just talk—he knew. And those who had the privilege of learning from him walked away better, wiser, and more prepared for the road ahead. What made Darryl special wasn’t just his expertise; it was the way he carried himself. He was a man of substance, of loyalty, of boundless generosity. His memory was astounding—he could recall every story down to the date and details, making every conversation a history lesson infused with wit and wisdom. His storytelling was legendary, the kind that made you laugh until your sides hurt.

The Man Behind the Legacy Beyond his professional accolades, Darryl was a devoted family man. He married the love of his life, Jade, on September 4, 2016, and together they built a beautiful life. Their twin children, A&E, just celebrated their 7th birthday on February 5, 2025—a milestone that Darryl was immensely proud of. He was a protector, a provider, and a proud father who cherished every moment with his children. It is hard to imagine Houston without Darryl Carter. His name, his influence, and his impact stretch far beyond any single title he held. He shaped policies, guided leaders, and, most importantly, forged friendships that stood the test of time.

Honoring a Friend, Holding onto His Light Darryl always showed up. That was his superpower. In moments of celebration and moments of crisis, you could count on him to be there – armed with sharp insights, a kind word, and that infectious laugh. His loss leaves an unfillable void, but his spirit, his teachings, and his love for those he cared about remain. To Jade, A&E, his family, friends, and all those who had the privilege of knowing him, we extend our deepest condolences. Rest well, DC. Those who believe will see you in the morning.

