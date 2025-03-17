Woman trapped in wrecked car on I-70 overnight, KHP says

By KAKE Staff

GEARY COUNTY, Kan. (KAKE) — A woman was flown to the hospital following a serious crash and being trapped in her vehicle along Interstate 70 in Geary County. “Today, Trooper R. Valdez responded to a serious rollover crash on I-70, where a driver had been trapped in her wrecked vehicle overnight—injured, alone, and waiting for help,” the Kansas Highway Patrol said on its “Troop C” Facebook page. First responders arrived at around 8 a.m. Monday to find a female still trapped in the vehicle. A picture shared by KHP showed the car heavily damaged and on its top. It’s unclear exactly when the crash happened, but a passing driver spotted the wreckage as daylight broke and reported the crash. KHP said first responders from Geary County were first on the scene, beginning to assess the situation and provide medical care. KHP stepped in to continue the investigation, “building upon the strong work already started by Geary County’s first responders.” A medical helicopter transported the woman to the hospital. Her current condition is unknown. “Before she was flown out, Trooper Valdez was able to briefly speak with her, gathering key details about what happened,” KHP said.

“For Trooper Valdez, this is just one of many moments early in his career. Since graduating from the KHP Training Academy in late 2024, he has already experienced fatality crashes, felony traffic stops, multiple arrests, and critical incidents like this. “But not every moment of service makes the news. He’s also answered questions from travelers at the gas station, changed flat tires for stranded motorists, and taken time during lunch breaks to talk with people and connect with the communities he serves. “This is what being a Kansas State Trooper is all about.”

