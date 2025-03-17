Woman found dead in home with collapsed floor, fire officials say

By Dan Snyder, Ed Specht

PHILADELPHIA (KYW) — A woman was found dead in a home in the West Mount Airy section of Philadelphia Monday afternoon, emergency officials said.

The first floor of the home on Mount Airy Place collapsed into the basement, fire officials said. Crews arrived on the scene just before 1 p.m. after getting a call for a welfare check from a neighbor. Officials say neighbors told them the woman lived alone.

Crews are still trying to piece together exactly what happened. They had to bring in supports to get inside safely, officials said.

“We have no idea if the collapse happened today or when it happened. We just know that … a neighbor discovered it, made phone calls, so that we could come out and look in on the neighbor basically,” said Philadelphia Fire Assistant Chief Charles Walker.

One neighbor said he has had concerns about the home’s roof for about two years now and called 311 about it in the past.

Officials have not identified the woman who died yet. It’s unclear when she died.

