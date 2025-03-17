Skip to Content
One person shot near 8th Street & Arcturus Drive in Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) - Colorado Springs Police are investigating an overnight shooting near the intersection of 8th Street and Arcturus Drive.

According to the Colorado Springs Police Department, officers located one person with a gunshot wound in the area. Police arrived on scene just after 6 a.m. on March 17, 2025.

CSPD says that there is not a suspect in custody at this time.

We have a crew on-scene, working to get the latest information from CSPD. This is a developing story. We will continue to update this article as more information becomes available.

