Ocean worries, turmoil at the IRS, how to spot medical myths: Catch up on the day’s stories

1️⃣ Federal cutbacks: One of the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration’s most critical roles is to observe the oceans, which are undergoing rapid and largely unexplained change. President Donald Trump just fired the scientists who monitor them — and experts say it comes at the worst possible time.

2️⃣ IRS turmoil: It’s the busiest time of year for the Internal Revenue Service, which has been in a state of upheaval thanks to the Department of Government Efficiency. But so far at least, tax professionals say the chaos hasn’t tripped up tax filing and refunds.

3️⃣ ‘Unprecedented’: American conservatives have become obsessed with a low-profile country on the eastern fringe of Europe. Many are stunned by the Trump administration’s interest in its politics, which rarely garners international attention.

4️⃣ A firing offense? If you’re fed up with your job, you might want to think twice before criticizing your employer on social media. Some speech is protected — and some isn’t. Take a look at what the experts say.

5️⃣ Big bargains: An Italian town that’s been selling homes for less than the price of an espresso is about to release another batch of real estate. Penne, in the central region of Abruzzo, offers the deals in an attempt to stop depopulation.

🥯 Bonkers for bagels: In China, the chewy bread costs significantly more than a traditional bun, but people think the creative flavors and health benefits are worth the price.

• Vast destruction from tornadoes, wildfires and dust storms leaves at least 42 dead

• Trump and Putin to speak tomorrow as peace deal talks focus on ‘dividing up certain assets’

• How controversial deportation flights and a judge’s race to stop them unfolded

☕ That’s how much a California jury ordered Starbucks to pay in damages to a delivery driver who was severely burned by an improperly secured lid on a hot beverage.

✨ Different perspective: While parts of the Earth just experienced a total lunar eclipse, a spacecraft on the moon captured another view of the spectacle — a solar eclipse that appeared as a fiery ring in space.

🏳️‍⚧️ Journey to womanhood: While discussing her new book with CNN’s Sara Sidner, the trans influencer reflects on coming out to her mother at the age of 4 and overcoming “Beergate.”

🍺 Speaking of beer, what ingredient does Guinness contain that makes it feel like you’ve consumed a meal?

﻿A. Chocolate shavings

B. Nitrogen gas

C. Whole milk

D. Coffee

🌊 ‘I’m thankful to God’: A Peruvian fisherman was found alive in the Pacific Ocean after spending 95 days lost at sea. Máximo Napa Castro was heavily dehydrated and in critical condition but said he managed to survive by drinking rainwater he collected on the boat and eating insects, birds and a turtle.

﻿🧠 Quiz answer: B. Guinness puts nitrogen gas into its beer during the packaging stage, which gives smaller, more stable bubbles and delivers a more luscious mouthfeel.

