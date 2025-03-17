Skip to Content
Members of Doherty HS Marching Band take top honors at international competition

today at 6:42 PM
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) - Congratulations are in order for a group of local marching band members.

The kids from the Doherty High School Spartan Legion took top honors at an international competition this past weekend.

The student musicians at District 11's Doherty High School took home trophies for the Best Parade Performance and Best Overall International Band at the 53rd annual Limerick Band Championship.

That's Limerick, as in Limerick, Ireland. The group from Doherty High School was just one of 11 elite marching units from across the globe invited to the competition and they really made Southern Colorado proud.

To those amazing kids and their parents who drove to countless early morning practices, congratulations.

