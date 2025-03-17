Fire evacuations ordered in parts of Berthoud located in Northern Colorado

BERTHOUD, Colo. (KRDO) - Evacuations have been ordered in parts of Berthoud, Colorado due to a fire according to the NOCO Alert System. Berthoud is located in Northern Colorado close to Loveland.

Mandatory evacuations have been ordered for 5300 Block W County Road 8E. The evacuation area is from County Road 23 on the east going west to County Road 31, and between Homer Road on the north south to County Road 6. Evacuations are mandatory.

There are also voluntary evacuations issued for 5300 W County Road 8E in Berthoud. This area is between North County Road 23 on the east, heading west to Highway 287, and between 42nd Street Southwest on the north and south to West County Road 8. This area does include Lonetree Reservoir and Welch Reservoir. People in this area are advised to gather essential items and get ready to evacuate.

Source: NOCO

Details are limited at this time, but our partners at 9News in Denver are working to get more information.

Windy gusts across Colorado have made fire danger high. Here in Southern Colorado, many of us are under a Red Flag Warning due to the winds and dry weather.