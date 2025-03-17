El Paso County DMV warns against ExpressToll text message scam

EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) - The El Paso County Department of Motor Vehicles (DMV) says drivers should be alert of a text message scam circulating.

The DMV says residents have been getting messages telling them they have unpaid tolls, and the message gives them a link to make a payment.

According to the Federal Trade Commission, the phishing scheme could not only be trying to steal your money but also your identity through information like your driver's license number.

The scam isn't limited to El Paso County or even Colorado. Last year, the FBI sent out a notice about the scam. At the time, reports had emerged from only three different states. The scam appears to have become more widespread, with reports emerging this year from coast to coast.

The Colorado Department of Transportation says they never take payment over a text message.

The El Paso County DMV says those who get a text message soliciting toll payments should not click any links, report the message as spam, and verify their actual toll balance by visiting the official ExpressToll website.

You can also report the scam by filing a complaint to the FBI's Internet Crime Center. You should provide the phone number from where the text originated and the website listed within the text. Again, do not click the link from the scam text message.

Reports can be made to the FBI Internet Crime Center here.