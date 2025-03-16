Police searching for suspect in double shooting on Sonoma Drive

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) - Police are investigating a double shooting on Sonoma Drive after responding to two separate calls on the street Saturday night.

Police say they got two separate calls, one at 8:22 and one at 8:30. Both were about shooting victims, both of whom were transported to a local hospital.

Police say investigators quickly determined the shootings were connected and both occurred on Sonoma Drive.

Both victims are expected to survive. Police do not have suspect information yet.