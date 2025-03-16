51 dead and dozens more injured in North Macedonia nightclub fire

By Catherine Nicholls, CNN

(CNN) — At least 51 people have died and more than 100 have been injured in a nightclub fire in the town of Kochani, North Macedonia, the country’s interior minister said.

The minister, Panche Toshkovski, announced the casualties at a press conference on Sunday morning, MIA, North Macedonia’s state-run news agency reported.

More than 80 of those injured in the tragedy were taken to hospitals and clinics in Skopje, the country’s capital city, MIA reported, as the country’s Justice Minister, Igor Filkov, said that all those involved in the tragedy will be held responsible.

North Macedonian Prime Minister Hristijan Mickoski said it was a “difficult and very sad day.”

“The loss of so many young lives is irreparable, while the pain of our families, our close ones and our friends is immeasurable,” he wrote on X.

The blaze broke out at Kochani’s ‘Pulse’ nightclub, local media reported.

DNA, a Macedonian pop group, were performing at the club on Saturday night, according to its Instagram account.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

