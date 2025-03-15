Wild video shows Long Island driver crash into swimming pool, then walk away from wreck



WCBS

By Carolyn Gusoff

Click here for updates on this story

LONG ISLAND, New York (WCBS) — Stunning video shows a car careening through a homeowner’s fence and crashing into a backyard swimming pool on New York’s Long Island.

Suffolk County police said they’re still looking for the driver, who walked away from the wreck in Central Islip.

Wild crash caught on video

Home surveillance video shows the speeding car plowing through a fence and into the built-in swimming pool Thursday night at the home on East Chestnut Street.

The vehicle was rolling as the front end splashed into the water, before ultimately stopping right side up on the other side of the pool deck.

Resident Emely Bisono says her two children were home with their grandmother at the time.

“I’m coming back home from work and I found this. The first thing that I thought is, are my mom and my kids OK? They are, and then we will fix this,” Bisono said.

Next, the video shows the driver getting out of the smashed-up car through the passenger door, going back for his coat and phone, then walking away with help from people who were in the car behind him before the crash.

“We had the impression that maybe they knew each other or they were maybe driving right behind him, because he got in the car with them,” Bisono said.

The car smelled of marijuana, according to Bisono.

“And also driving at this speed in a residential area is unacceptable because these are the things that can happen,” Bisono said. “The fact that he ran away and, I don’t know, unfortunately we see this happen many times.”

Similar crash across the street

Last year, another speeding car slammed through a fence at a home across the street from Bisono.

“No, they don’t stop, they left,” said Inmer Vasquez, the homeowner. “It’s what they do here. Speeding and racing, and he lost control.”

Bosono said oils and gas from the car created a hazmat situation with her pool, which has to be cleaned up. The pool deck and fencing were destroyed.

The car is insured and registered, Bisano said, but police have been unable to locate the driver. The car was not stolen, police said.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.