Hawk released back into wild after ingesting rat poison lawmakers want to restrict

BOSTON, Massachusetts (WBZ) — Massachusetts lawmakers want to restrict a type of rat poison that is particularly dangerous to birds, pets and wildlife. One hawk spent fourth months recovering from eating a poisoned rat at Weymouth’s New England Wildlife Center.

One hawk’s story

The New England Wildlife Center released a red-tailed hawk back into the wild four months after it came to them because it ingested a type of rat poison known as an anticoagulant rodenticide.

“When these birds get exposed to these eschars, they bruise and bleed much more easily from a minor, minor wound or infliction,” said Dr. Priya Patel, medical director for the New England Wildlife Center.

Veterinarians at the center believe the hawk collided with a building. The bird had extensive trauma, but X-rays came back negative for fractures.

They tested its blood to see if the bird had ingested the rodenticide, and the results were positive. The bird was rehabilitated over four months.

Why this rat poison is dangerous

“When your predators are killed by these, it throws the ecosystem out of whack,” said the center’s CEO Zak Mertz.

Mertz said these birds are natural predators for rodents. They once had an owl show up after ingesting rodenticide. It stayed at the center for 252 days before being released. During that time, it consumed 2,000 mice.

“Nature has built an incredibly powerful rodent control system,” Mertz said.

These rodenticides can also impact pets who ingest an animal that ate the poison.

“This is an issue that touches every person or constituent in Massachusetts,” said Mertz.

The red-tailed hawk was released into the wild on Friday by Massachusetts State Rep. Jim Hawkins. He is the co-sponsor of a bill that will restrict the use of these rodenticides. There was a previous bill proposed, but Hawkins said it was mostly for data collection while the new bill will inhibit usage.

“It’s fun as a legislator to file legislation that everyone is eager about,” Hawkins said. He estimated that there are about 70 other legislators ready to co-sign the bill.

“There are provisions in there for special uses, emergency uses. It leaves it all on the table but restricts the uses in ways that make sense,” Metz said.

