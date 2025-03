TODAY: We'll have partly to mostly cloudy skies Saturday with chilly temps in the 40s and 50s. A few flurries could develop after 5:00 p.m. Expect little to no accumulation.

TOMORROW: Sunshine returns with warmer highs in the 60s and calm winds 5-10 mph.

EXTENDED: Expect stronger winds and more fire danger Monday, ahead of our next round of rain/snow starting as early as Monday night and likely continuing through Wednesday.