5 wounded in shootout at liquor store

CHICAGO, Illinois (WBBM) — Five people were wounded in a shootout Friday night inside a liquor store in the Back of the Yards neighborhood.

Police said several people were inside a liquor store in the 1900 block of West 51st Street around 10:20 p.m., when two groups got into an argument that turned into a physical fight.

A 22-year-old woman pulled out a gun and started shooting, and then a man in the same group grabbed the gun and fired more shots. A male victim of the shooting returned fire.

Four victims and the woman who fired the first shots all were wounded:

A 48-year-old man was shot in the abdomen, and was taken to University of Chicago Medical Center in critical condition. A 22-year-old man was shot in the chest, and was taken to Stroger Hospital in critical condition. A 61-year-old woman suffered a graze wound to the left elbow, and refused medical attention. A 46-year-old man suffered a gunshot wound to the left hand, and was taken to University of Chicago Medical Center in good condition. The 22-year-old woman who fired the first shots was shot in the heel and thigh, and took herself to Rush University Medical Center, where she was listed in good condition.

The 22-year-old woman has been taken into custody. Area 1 detectives were investigating, and charges were pending early Saturday.

