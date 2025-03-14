Juvenile suspect to be tried as adult in Christmas shooting of 15-year-old girl

By Tim Wolak

ST. JOSEPH COUNTY, Indiana (WBND-LD) — The St. Joseph County Prosecutor’s Office announced Friday morning that the South Bend Police Department officers were dispatched on three separate occasions, including Nov. 6, 2024, Nov. 30, 2024, and Dec. 25, 2024, to investigate a discharge of a firearm or the possession of a firearm by a juvenile. Police say they developed the same juvenile suspect during those investigations.

The investigations were then submitted to the prosecutor’s office for review, at which point the State of Indiana filed petitions asking that the suspect, identified as Carter Dixon, to be waived from juvenile court to adult court.

At a hearing on Wednesday, the St. Joseph County Probate Court determined it was appropriate to waive Dixon from juvenile to adult court.

An order was issued by the court that Dixon be tried as an adult with his bond set at $124,500 cash.

On Thursday, Dixon was formally charged in adult court for incidents which occurred on the above stated dates.

The prosecutor’s office confirmed to ABC57 News Dixon’s third case to be the same Christmas 2024 shooting that left a 15-year-old girl injured.

ABC57 has received the probable cause affidavit for each incident.

Court documents state on Nov. 6, 2024, Dixon allegedly shot a firearm into an inhabited dwelling or other building or place where people are likely to gather.

Regarding this case, Dixon is charged with Criminal Recklessness, a Level 5 Felony, and Dangerous Possession of a Firearm, a Class A Misdemeanor.

Court documents state on or about Nov. 30, 2024, Dixon did knowingly possess a firearm for any purpose other than a purpose described in Indiana Code Section 35-47-10-1.

For this case, Dixon has been charged with Dangerous Possession of a Firearm, a Level 5 Felony.

Court documents state on Dec. 25, 2024, Dixon allegedly knowingly inflicted an injury on a 15-year-old victim, which caused protracted loss or impairment of the function of a bodily member or organ.

The shooting victim suffered a shattered jaw and/or dislodged teeth.

For this incident, Dixon is charged with Aggravated Battery, a Level 3 Felony, Dangerous Possession of a Firearm, a Level 5 Felony, Criminal Recklessness, a Level 6 Felony.

The sentencing range for a Level 3 Felony is 3 to 16 years, while the sentencing range for a Level 5 Felony is 1 to 6 years, and the sentencing range for a level 6 felony is six months to 2.5 years.

The sentencing range for a Class A Misdemeanor is up to one year.

Dixon is under the age of 18 and has been and is currently detained at the Juvenile Justice Center.

He is set to be arraigned on Friday at 1 p.m.

