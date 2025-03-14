Hamas says it is prepared to release American-Israeli hostage and bodies of four dual nationals

By Ibrahim Dahman, Eyad Kourdi and Ivana Kottasová, CNN

(CNN) — Hamas said it is prepared to release American-Israeli soldier Edan Alexander and the bodies of four dual nationals held hostage in Gaza.

The militant group said it had received “a proposal” from mediators, without going into details. Qatar and Egypt have mediated indirect talks between Israel and Hamas.

“The movement responded with responsibility and positivity, submitting its reply at dawn today, which included its approval to release Zionist soldier Edan Alexander, who holds American citizenship, in addition to the bodies of four others with dual nationality.”

Hamas has not identified the names of the dead hostages it is willing to release or specified when any hostages may be freed.

The United States has put forward a new proposal that would secure the release of a handful of living hostages held by Hamas in exchange for a month-long extension of the Israel-Hamas ceasefire, a source familiar with the negotiations said.

Under the US proposal, which was presented this week in Qatar by US Special Envoy Steve Witkoff, Israel would also lift its blockade of humanitarian aid into Gaza, which has been ongoing for nearly two weeks.

Hamas has previously said it does not oppose releasing Alexander as part of negotiations to end the war, according to Hamas-affiliated Al Aqsa TV, citing senior Hamas official Taher Al Nunu. Hamas had relayed that message to US officials during recent talks, Al Nunu was cited as saying.

Its announcement comes days after the US said it was negotiating with Hamas directly over the ceasefire deal, going against its tradition of not talking to groups it considers terrorist organizations.

It also comes after US envoy Steve Witkoff visited the Qatari capital Doha for meetings with Arab officials on Wednesday, according to an Arab diplomat, and as Israel sent a delegation this week to Doha.

‘An all-American kid’

Alexander is the only American hostage believed to be alive in Gaza. Four other dead Americans are also held by Hamas – Judi Weinstein Haggai and her husband Gad Haggai, and soldiers Itay Chan and Omer Maxim Neutra.

At least 12 American Israelis are thought to have been captured during the militant group’s attack in Israel on October 7, 2023.

Hamas released a propaganda video of Alexander three months ago, showing the Israeli- American hostage pleading with Netanyahu and US President Donald Trump not to forget him and to do whatever they can to free the remaining hostages in Gaza. Netanyahu’s office had called it “the publication of the brutal psychological warfare video in which an important and exciting sign of life was received from Edan.”

Alexander’s father, Adi, told CNN Tuesday that they had seen the video, and that Alexander was “just holding up.”

“He is there, and he is alive, and just waiting patiently,” Adi said, adding that the family knows “he’s not in a great condition.”

“He lost a lot of weight, maybe suffer some injuries on October 7, because he was brutally attacked by more than more than 20 militants,” he said, describing his son as “an all-American kid.”

