EVRAZ steel plant allegedly falsified quality control data for parts used on military vehicles

PORTLAND, Ore. (KRDO) - A Bloomberg report alleges that a Russian-owned steel plant allegedly falsified quality control data on parts that ultimately are used for military tactical vehicles.

EVRAZ North America Inc. has a location in Pueblo, Colorado, though the report hones in on their location in Oregon.

Bloomberg says their team obtained an internal report that alleges that from 2017 to 2019, the company forewent mandatory "hardness tests" and falsified data on what is believed to be about 12,800 armored plates.

The article goes on to explain that the biggest customer of those plates used them on military vehicles; while most head to United States troops, some vehicles are sold to Ukraine, Israel, Brazil and Lithuania.

However, it is unclear exactly how many plates were sold that were allegedly untested, and it is also unclear which troops they may have went to.

While the report does not implicate the Pueblo location directly, the location had been investigated by the FBI in July of 2024. The FBI told KRDO13 Investigates at the time that they conducted "court-authorized" law enforcement activity.

