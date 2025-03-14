DJ Jazzy Jeff produced “Sonic ID” for 2026 FIFA World Cup

By Josh Sanders, Casey Kuhn

PHILADELPHIA, Pennsylvania (KYW) — As anticipation builds for the 2026 FIFA World Cup, Philadelphia is gearing up to take center stage as one of the tournament’s 16 host cities.

The city is ready to embrace the global spotlight, and on Thursday, Philadelphia Soccer 2026 dropped its official “FIFA World Cup 26 Host City Sonic ID” — an audio brand capturing the very essence of the City of Brotherly Love.

Produced by none other than DJ Jazzy Jeff, a two-time Grammy-winning producer from West Philadelphia, the “Sonic ID” is more than just music; it’s a reflection of the rhythm, culture and passion that define Philadelphia.

“I cut my teeth in a place that expects excellence. They want you to give your heart,” DJ Jazzy Jeff said.

DJ Jazzy Jeff has been a driving force in shaping the sound of Philadelphia for over four decades. From his early days in West Philly to becoming a global music icon, his unique blend of beats and rhythms has captured the spirit of the city.

Now, he’s taking that sound to a worldwide audience, representing Philadelphia in one of the biggest sporting events on Earth.

“I’ve done a lot of international traveling, and it wasn’t until I left the United States to understand that the world game is soccer,” DJ Jazzy Jeff said.

The “Sonic ID” was created to give a musical preview of the “sounds of the city” that visitors and fans can expect during the tournament. As part of the World Cup festivities, the audio branding will be featured in stadiums, during broadcasts, at FIFA Fan Festivals and across digital platforms to create a deep connection between the game and the unique culture of Philadelphia.

“I knew I had to incorporate pretty much some history,” DJ Jazzy Jeff said. “Some of the Gamble and Huff and the Philly International Sound. Some of the sound of the Neo Soul Movement from the late 90s, and not only did I want it to sound good, I want it to feel good.”

As the world prepares for this historic event, Meg Cain, host city executive for Philadelphia, highlighted the role of music in uniting people across cultures. The “Sonic ID” is one of 16 distinct sounds representing the host cities, each crafted to showcase the unique cultural identity of its location.

“He’s a legendary DJ, he’s a two-time Grammy winner. He’s from West Philadelphia. He’s one of us,” Cain said.

The power of music to bring people together is at the heart of this World Cup experience, Cain said. The “Sonic IDs” will play a crucial role in amplifying the excitement, creating an unforgettable soundtrack for fans in the stadiums, watching at home or celebrating at the FIFA Fan Festivals.

“This time, with all of the different host cities across three countries, 16 different host cities, we wanted each city to have its own special sound,” Cain said.

Philadelphia will host six matches during the 2026 FIFA World Cup, including a knockout Round of 16 match on July 4, which coincides with the United States’ 250th birthday celebration. The tournament promises to bring a wave of excitement, and Philadelphia will play a central role in this historic moment.

In addition to the matches, the city will also host the FIFA Fan Festival, a vibrant celebration of soccer culture at Lemon Hill in East Fairmount Park. This festival will be a hub of activity, offering soccer fans of all ages a chance to immerse themselves in the excitement of the World Cup.

