2 arrested following robbery at smoke shop and chase involving Lamborghini

LOS ANGELES, California (KABC) — Two people were arrested Thursday night for allegedly robbing two videographers at a fake music video set at a Los Angeles smoke shop then leading authorities on a pursuit, police said.

According to the Los Angeles Police Department, officers responded to the Hubci smoke shop on Melrose Avenue around 9 p.m.

The suspects had lured the videographers to the location under the impression that they would be filming a music video, police said.

When the videographers arrived, the suspects held them at gunpoint and pistol-whipped them, taking off with firearms and jewelry, police said.

One of the victims lost several teeth while the other suffered a cut to the head.

Police said the suspects then took off in two separate vehicles – a yellow Lamborghini Urus and a black BMW.

Police said they tracked down the Lamborghini about 30 minutes later in the San Fernando Valley and a chase ensued.

The pursuit lasted about 40 minutes before it was handed off to California Highway Patrol officers in Ventura.

LAPD assisted Ventura County sheriff’s deputies and CHP officers during the pursuit.

Eventually, Ventura County sheriff’s deputies took two suspects into custody in Santa Rosa Valley. The two suspects weren’t immediately identified.

