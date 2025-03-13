Tree falls on apartment building, causing damage

By Lindsay Weber, Peyton Headlee

SACRAMENTO, California (KCRA) — A large tree fell onto an apartment building in Sacramento County, the Sacramento Metropolitan Fire Department said.

Crews responded to the apartment building on Andrea Boulevard near Elkhorn Boulevard on Wednesday afternoon.

Officials said no injuries were reported, however, the county building department was requested to evaluate the structure.

Larry Price was inside of his first-floor apartment when the tree fell down. He said everything started shaking, so he ran to grab his daughter and wife.

“Man. It was scary. It was really scary,” Price said. “The whole house kept shaking. It was crazy. I thought it was the end of the world.”

The tree hit his unit, and at least three others, when it fell. He said the branches didn’t make it inside of his apartment, but their patio and the belongings they keep out there were damaged.

He said it fell during the storm moving across the region around 4:30 p.m.

“It was raining really hard. It was very windy. Like very very very windy,” he said. “I’ve lived here for five years and I’ve known that tree was going to fall. I’ve been saying it every time we go outside.”

Video shows the tree had fallen on multiple balconies and caused some roof damage to the building.

It’s unclear what the extent of the damage is.

The damage occurred as a strong storm system passed through the Sacramento Valley on Wednesday.

