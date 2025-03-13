The power of protests, sexual cannibalism, total lunar eclipse: Catch up on the day’s stories

By Daniel Wine, CNN

5 things

1️⃣ Constitutional concerns: President Donald Trump’s vague warning about cracking down on “illegal protests” raises questions about trampling on fundamental rights. Critics say his words could have a chilling effect on freedom of speech and pave the way for lawsuits.

2️⃣ Gas prices: They’re coming down, and Trump is happy to take credit for that. But experts say he has little to do with it, and his policies could make it more expensive to increase domestic oil production — which is already at record levels.

3️⃣ Healthy hydration: Are you feeding your children fresh fruit and vegetables, whole grains, fish and plant-based proteins? Parents often think about what foods are best for their little ones. But what about what your kids drink? This is what doctors recommend.

4️⃣ Sexual cannibalism: A type of male octopus injects a powerful poison into the hearts of females before mating to avoid being eaten. That immobilizes the females, which are normally around twice their size and commonly devour their partners.

5️⃣ ‘Blood moon’: Sky-gazers across the Western Hemisphere will be in for a celestial treat overnight when the full moon appears to turn crimson during a total lunar eclipse. Here’s how to watch.

Watch this

🥃 A solid solution: Did you know that Scotch whisky-making produces carbon dioxide? A company called The Carbon Removers captures this high-grade gas and puts it to good use in the construction industry.

Top headlines

• Trump asks Supreme Court to allow him to end birthright citizenship

• Dow slides and S&P closes in correction as Trump’s trade war escalates

• Protesters arrested after storming Trump Tower to demand release of Mahmoud Khalil

55%

👎 That’s the percentage of people in a new CNN poll who said Trump’s cuts to federal programs will hurt the US economy.

Check this out

👠 Fashion icon: After 28 years, Donatella Versace is stepping down as chief creative officer and transitioning into an ambassadorship role at the Italian luxury house.

Quotable

15-day nightmare: A Venezuelan man who was deported from the US and held at Guantanamo Bay described the experience as “hell.” Human rights groups say the naval base in Cuba is not appropriate for housing migrants.

Quiz time

🏆 Which comedian, pictured here, will return to host the Golden Globes next year?

﻿A. Kristen Wiig

B. Nikki Glaser

C. Katherine Ryan

D. Samantha Bee

⬇️ Scroll down for the answer.

Good vibes

😎 Lifelong friends: Four women had their picture taken when they were tailgating at a college football game in 1989. They decided to recreate it 35 years later while vacationing together in Italy — take a look.

🧠 Quiz answer: B. Glaser made her debut as host of the Golden Globes in January to positive reviews and will return next year. Test your knowledge with CNN’s weekly news quiz in tomorrow morning’s 5 Things newsletter.

