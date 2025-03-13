Long Island man accused of dogfighting, possessing and selling fentanyl

By Katie Houlis

Click here for updates on this story

NEW YORK, New York (WCBS) — A Long Island man was arraigned Wednesday on drugs, weapons and dogfighting charges.

Kevin Brown, 39, pleaded not guilty and is due back in court April 30. If convicted, he faces up to 15 years in prison.

“Drugs, dogs found at Hempstead home following overdose investigation”

The investigation began back in September when the Nassau County Police Department and Drug Enforcement Agency officials began looking into an overdose at a home on Willow Avenue in Hempstead, where Brown was living, according to the Nassau County district attorney’s office.

The DA’s office says after conducting surveillance, authorities executed a search warrant at the home in December.

Agents found over 1,000 pills containing fentanyl, along with some hydrocodone and ketamine, the DA’s office says.

“This defendant’s stockpile of fentanyl isn’t where his alleged crimes ended in this case. As the NCPD and DEA continued the search of the premises, a dogfighting operation was uncovered,” Nassau County District Attorney Anne Donnelly said.

According to the DA’s office, there were seven dogs living on the property; one was roaming the backyard, and the other six were tethered with heavy chains and collars.

The DA’s office says some of the dogs were in dirty wooden crates, and none of the chained dogs appeared to have access to food or water. At least one dog had an open wound, three other dogs had recently healed wounds, and all seven dogs had various scars.

The Nassau County Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals was called, and the DA’s office says workers from the shelter found evidence of a dogfighting operation, including a hanging spring pole and modified treadmill.

“I don’t believe [Brown] was the owner of these dogs, and I think the DA has made assumptions about dogfighting that I don’t think is accurate,” said Mark Gann, Brown’s defense attorney.

A loaded handgun was also found in the home.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.