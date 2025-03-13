Democratic Rep. Raúl Grijalva dies at 77 after battle with cancer

By Clare Foran, CNN

(CNN) — Arizona Democratic Rep. Raúl Grijalva has died, according to his office. He was 77.

The congressman died Thursday morning due to complications from cancer treatments, according to his office. In April 2024, Grijalva announced he had been diagnosed with cancer and begun treatment. The diagnosis, he said at the time, was “difficult to process.”

“Rep. Grijalva fought a long and brave battle,” his congressional office said in a statement Thursday.

First elected to Congress in 2002, Grijalva held prominent positions on the House Natural Resources Committee, including serving as chair and ranking member, during his tenure.

A special election will need to be held to fill the vacancy.

Grijalva was a member of the Congressional Progressive Caucus – and held the title of chair emeritus for that caucus – as well as a member the Congressional Hispanic Caucus.

The congressman was elected to serve his twelfth term in the US House of Representatives in November, defeating his GOP opponent by a wide margin.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2025 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.