CSPD investigating after man walks into urgent care facility with stab wound

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) - An investigation is underway after someone walked into an urgent care facility in Colorado Springs Thursday with a stab wound.

According to the Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD), just before noon on Thursday, officers were dispatched to an urgent care facility in the 3000 block of N. Carefree Circle on a stabbing call. When officers arrived, they found a victim with a stab wound in his chest.

CSPD said the victim was transported to a local hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

According to police, the initial investigation has revealed that the male victim was walking in the area of Cragmor Road and Mt. View Lane when he got into an argument with a driver, who stepped out of their vehicle and stabbed the victim. The vehicle, a black Chevrolet Impala, then fled the area and was not located.

CSPD said the investigation into the incident is ongoing. No further information is available at this time.