Alligator freed after being trapped in storm drain for over a month

By Christian von Preysing

WESLACO, Texas (KRGV) — A six-foot-long alligator that had been stuck in a Weslaco storm drain for over a month is finally free.

An animal rescue crew worked to get the gator, “Stormy” out of the drain Wednesday afternoon.

Stormy is now enjoying her new home at the South Padre Island Birding Nature and Alligator Sanctuary.

Channel 5 News first told viewers about the trapped alligator on Tuesday. A spokesperson with the Texas Department of Transportation said the agency was first made aware of the gator on Feb. 7.

The gator appeared stuck in the storm drain located off of International Boulevard and 18th Street. A metal grate over the drain that was welded in place was preventing people from helping.

On Wednesday morning, a crowd showed up at the grate to look at the alligator, and to also feed it.

Later, a welder arrived to undo the tacks that held the grate to the ground.

The alligator then retreated into the drainage system, possibly annoyed by all the commotion from the public.

By 2 p.m. Tuesday, a crew from the South Padre Island Birding Nature and Alligator Sanctuary arrived. Animal handlers were able to remove Stormy after a crew from the city of Weslaco lifted the grate.

“She doesn’t look like she’s underweight or anything like that, not too emaciated,” Jake Reinbolt with the South Padre Island Birding Nature and Alligator Sanctuary said. “She didn’t beat herself up too bad when she was coming out.”

The 6’2” alligator was pulled out of a drain that was not far from the Estero Llano Grande State Park, where alligators live.

Reinbolt said since a lot of people came to feed Stormy, the alligator’s behavior has been altered to make her associate people with food.

That can cause problems if she goes back into the wild.

“She probably won’t be going back to the wild, but she’ll have a luxury suite for her back at the South Padre Island Birding Center and Alligator Sanctuary,” Reinbolt said.

On Wednesday, channel 5 News also learned the city of Weslaco owns the right of way where the grate was located. The city took the lead to save Stormy.

“There was an alligator in there that needed help, and we decided that what we needed to do was remove it,” Krista Cheramay with Weslaco Animal Control said.

