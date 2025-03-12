‘Trapped in a tornado’: Woman hides inside her work van during tornado

By Spencer Tracy

LONGWOOD, Florida (WESH) — Jeanicmar Rangel captured the terrifying moments from her car as an EF2 tornado struck in Longwood.

In the video, Rangel cries out in fear as the tornado sends debris toward her vehicle, along with strong winds and heavy rain.

She yells in the video, “¡Ay, Dios mio!” as over 100-mile-per-hour winds rock her van side to side.

She tells WESH2 she was afraid she wasn’t going to make it and feels lucky to be alive.

“I began to hear the wind, and I was trapped inside the truck, and then I couldn’t see anything out of the window,” said Rangel.

She said she took cover and moved over to her passenger side.

“I started to cry before I get out of the van because what you see in the video doesn’t really explain what I felt and what I saw,” she said.

Rangel said she just moved to Florida from Venezuela a couple years ago and has never experienced a tornado before.

“When I begin to see all the disaster in the area, the only thing I said is I can’t believe I’m alive,” she said.

