Entire families killed in Syria sectarian violence, UN says

(CNN) — Armed groups killed entire families, including women and children, during an outbreak of sectarian violence in Syria last week, the United Nations’ human rights office said on Tuesday.

The bloodshed in the coastal heartland of former ruler Bashar al-Assad saw more than 800 people killed in clashes between armed groups loyal to the toppled dictator and forces loyal to the new Syrian regime, according to a war monitor.

Office of the UN High Commissioner for Human Rights (OHCR) spokesperson Thameen Al-Kheetan said the agency had documented at least 111 killings, though the number was believed to be far higher.

“Some survivors told us that many men were shot dead in front of their families,” Al-Kheetan told a regular press briefing in Geneva, adding that many of the “summary executions” targeted members of the Alawite minority.

The Assad family, which ruled Syria for more than half a century, are members of the minority Shiite Muslim sect, which lives predominantly in Sunni-majority Syria.

Al-Kheetan said the killings “appear to have been carried out on a sectarian basis, in Tartus, Latakia and Hama governorates – reportedly by unidentified armed individuals, members of armed groups allegedly supporting the caretaker authorities’ security forces.”

“In a number of extremely disturbing instances, entire families – including women, children and individuals hors de combat – were killed, with predominantly Alawite cities and villages targeted in particular,” he said.

The United Kingdom-based Syrian Network for Human Rights (SNHR) said on Tuesday that among the 803 killed, “non-state armed groups” loyal to Assad were responsible for the deaths of 383 people, including 172 members of state security forces and 211 civilians.

Meanwhile, eyewitness testimonies and video verified by CNN showed government loyalists carrying out field executions, with some speaking of “purifying” the country.

Teacher Ahmed Ali Al Mousa was killed by armed men who came to his home in the coastal city of Baniyas last Thursday and asked whether he was Sunni or Alawite, a family member who escaped the violence told CNN.

“By God I will drink your blood,” one of the men said, according to the relative, who CNN is not naming to protect their safety.

The men abducted Mousa and he was found five hours later lying in the street with gunshot wounds to his chest and abdomen, the relative said. Mousa died in hospital the next day, they said.

The same day, Mousa’s sister-in-law Itithad Mohammed Kamal Saud and 15-year-old nephew Mudar Safwan Mousa were killed when another armed group entered their apartment and shot them both in the head without warning, family members told CNN.

A woman in Latakia, who wished to remain anonymous for fear of reprisals, told CNN that militants using sectarian slurs broke into her house. Her husband and all the men in her village were killed and the families were not allowed to bury them or retrieve the bodies from the street, she said.

Throughout Assad’s rule, the Alawite sect became increasingly linked, in the eyes of his opponents, to the atrocities committed by his regime during the Syrian civil war.

Interim Syrian President Ahmad al-Sharaa, who once led the al Qaeda-linked group that toppled Assad late last year, has previously promised political equality and representation to the various sects of Syria’s diverse ethnic and religious populations.

The caretaker authorities announced the end of security operations in the coastal areas on March 10, but intermittent clashes continue to be reported.

Sharaa has blamed the violence on the remains of Assad’s forces, claiming they were trying to incite sectarian strife.

On Sunday, Sharaa said his government would hold accountable anyone involved in the deaths of civilians during the heavy fighting. Sharaa had previously described the violence as “expected challenges.”

Syria’s interim government has vowed to form an independent committee to investigate the violence and submit a report to the presidency within 30 days.

