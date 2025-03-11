Video shows brazen tire dumping on Milwaukee street at night

By Nick Bohr

MILWAUKEE, Wisconsin (WISN) — A Milwaukee business owner is calling out illegal tire dumpers in the city and sharing surveillance video showing two people in the act.

In a video from the area of North 77th Street and Douglas Avenue from the night of Feb. 26, two people can be seen tossing waste tires from a truck and trailer, with some rolling into the middle of the street.

“Mad and disgusted” is how nearby business owner Yolanda Johnson described her feelings upon seeing the tires.

“It’s another problem for business owners and the city to come and pick it up and it’s just unnecessary for someone to come dump tires and not do the right thing,” she said.

The surveillance cameras captured a distinctive truck and trailer just before the vehicle stopped and two people jumped out and began tossing the tires.

Johnson reached out to WISN 12 News after seeing other stories about illegal tire dumping in Milwaukee in recent weeks.

“It’s discouraging to see this, and also, it can cause an accident because they weren’t just placed on the side here, they were also in the middle of the street,” Johnson said. “They just want to dump and go. Hurry up and get rid of it and not get caught.”

Johnson reported the dumping to the city and is sharing the video in hopes someone might be held accountable. She also wants others to realize that people are watching.

“I thought by reporting this that it can get out there and maybe discourage people from doing this because it is a problem,” she said.

Anyone who sees illegal dumping can report it using an online form at city.milwaukee.gov/DumpingForm or by calling 414-286-CITY.

Reports leading to a conviction can result in a reward of up to $1,000.

