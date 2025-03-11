Skip to Content
Deputies ask for help identifying two suspects wanted for criminal mischief in Colorado City

Pueblo County Sheriff's Office
COLORADO CITY, Colo. (KRDO) – The Pueblo County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help identifying two suspects accused of criminal mischief.

PCSO said the crime happened on March 2 at a carwash in Colorado City. Two suspects in a white car with an unknown license plate were seen.

If you recognize the suspects, have seen the vehicle or know anything about the crime, PCSO asks you to call (719) 583-6250 and reference #5225, or call Crime Stoppers at (719) 542-7867.

