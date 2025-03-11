Deputies ask for help identifying two suspects wanted for criminal mischief in Colorado City

COLORADO CITY, Colo. (KRDO) – The Pueblo County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help identifying two suspects accused of criminal mischief.

PCSO said the crime happened on March 2 at a carwash in Colorado City. Two suspects in a white car with an unknown license plate were seen.

Courtesy: Pueblo County Sheriff's Office

If you recognize the suspects, have seen the vehicle or know anything about the crime, PCSO asks you to call (719) 583-6250 and reference #5225, or call Crime Stoppers at (719) 542-7867.