4 arrested after 5-year-old boy’s death in hyperbaric chamber explosion



WWJ, FAMILY PHOTO, CNN

By DeJanay Booth-Singleton

Click here for updates on this story

Michigan (WWJ) — Four people have been arrested after a 5-year-old boy was killed in a hyperbaric chamber explosion in Troy, Michigan.

The Troy Police Department confirmed that the arrests occurred Monday morning. They are scheduled to be arraigned on Tuesday.

Police did not release the names of the people arrested; however, court records show that one of them was Tami Peterson, the center’s owner.

CBS News Detroit reached out to the Oxford Center for comment and received the following statement:

“After cooperating with multiple investigations starting immediately after the tragic accident in January, we are disappointed to see charges filed.

“The timing of these charges is surprising, as the typical protocol after a fire-related accident has not yet been completed. There are still outstanding questions about how this occurred. Yet, the Attorney General’s office proceeded to pursue charges without those answers.

“Our highest priority every day is the safety and wellbeing of the children and families we serve, which continues during this process.”

Investigators say Thomas Cooper was in the chamber when it exploded on Jan. 31, 2025. The boy’s mother was in the room at the time and was injured in the explosion. In a news conference shortly after the incident, Troy police and fire departments did not indicate what may have led to the explosion but said that hyperbaric chambers are filled with 100% oxygen and are, therefore, combustible devices.

Within days of the tragedy, the family retained Fieger Law, which alleges that the center had a history of being involved in questionable business practices.

Attorney James Harrington told CBS News Detroit last month that his office was getting ready to file a lawsuit demanding answers into what led to his death. Harrington said the lawsuit will be filed pending their investigation.

“Under no circumstances … should anything ever like this happen and the only way this happens is negligence,” Harrington said. “This industry in Michigan is unregulated. There’s not a lot of science to back these claims that are being made as to what ailments and problems can actually be fixed or better by this hyperbaric treatment.”

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.