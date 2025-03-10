Woodland Park City Council votes to repeal sales tax that provides millions to school district each year

WOODLAND PARK, Colo. (KRDO) - The Woodland Park City Council held a special session Monday, during which they voted to repeal the city's education sales tax.

According to records, this tax helps fund the Woodland Park School District with about $3 million each year.

This is a reversal of the decision the council made just last week when they voted unanimously to keep the tax.

Students, parents, and members of the community packed the meeting on March 6. Questions about how this money has been spent are what prompted the vote. A report breaking down where the money goes showed more than $1 million going to teacher salaries and benefits and $10,000 to facilities and maintenance.

After hearing from the council last week, Mayor Kellie Case said she believed the outcome of the vote last week allows for the city and the district to work better together.

"I come from a place of working together and collaborating to get things right and to make it right. And I commit to that and I know that our staff commits to that as well and they have been, and so that’s where I’d like to see us go and I hear that coming from you all as well," Case said.

